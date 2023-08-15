New Republican group launches campaign to encourage more support for Ukraine

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republicans launched an organization Tuesday to advocate for continued financial support of Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression, according to a press release.

GOP Strategist Sarah Longwell and commentator Bill Kristol will head Republicans for Ukraine, which unveiled its $2 million campaign to encourage party voters and politicians to stand with the nation, according to the press release. The organization will run digital ads of Republican voters’ testimony about why they believe the party should continue providing aid to Ukraine on cable, television and YouTube throughout the remainder of 2023.

“Too many of the party’s leaders seem to think there’s no penalty to be paid for standing against Ukrainian democracy and America’s role in supporting the fight for freedom,” Gunner Ramer, national spokesman for the group, said in a statement. “We’re here to remind them that there are a lot of Republicans across the country who stand with Ukraine.”

President Joe Biden’s administration asked Congress on Aug. 10 for $24 billion in supplementary funding to continue supporting Ukrainian defense against Russia with financial aid and weapons.

We are Republicans for Ukraine. We are amplifying the voices of Republicans who believe that the United States should be a steadfast friend to democracies like Ukraine and a fearsome enemy to aggressive dictatorships like Russia. pic.twitter.com/hRclhf2m3e — Republicans for Ukraine (@GOP4Ukraine) August 15, 2023

Dave, a Republican voter from New York who’s a member of the coalition, said he doesn’t “understand” why some in the GOP are reluctant to support a democratic country in its fight against Russia, and argued “it’s a battle we have to help them fight and win.”

Many Republican lawmakers have come out against continued support for the war in Ukraine, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promising Congress would not give a “blank check” to the country.

The issue has been at the forefront of the Republican primary for president, with candidates like former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking out against continued involvement in the war, while others like former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have argued its necessary for the U.S. to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

