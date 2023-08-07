Newly unearthed video shows U.S. soldiers saving thousands of Jews from Nazi train

(FAITHWIRE) -- Although it’s known to many as the “Miracle at Farsleben,” there hasn’t — until now — been any real documented imagery of the stunning rescue by American troops of Jews headed toward their death at a Nazi camp.
A history researcher from New York recently unearthed never-before-seen video of the heroic act.
Since the video has been posted to YouTube, several Holocaust survivors have reportedly come forward claiming to recognize themselves in the incredible footage.