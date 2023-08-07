A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Newly unearthed video shows U.S. soldiers saving thousands of Jews from Nazi train

'Even without this footage, this is an incredible story'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2023 at 8:33pm
American soldiers rescue Jews from a Nazi train during World War II (Video screenshot)

American soldiers rescue Jews from a Nazi train during World War II (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Although it’s known to many as the “Miracle at Farsleben,” there hasn’t — until now — been any real documented imagery of the stunning rescue by American troops of Jews headed toward their death at a Nazi camp.

A history researcher from New York recently unearthed never-before-seen video of the heroic act.

Since the video has been posted to YouTube, several Holocaust survivors have reportedly come forward claiming to recognize themselves in the incredible footage.

Read the full story ›

'Sex really is binary': Atheist Richard Dawkins call out trans ideology as 'distinctly weird'
