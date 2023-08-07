Newly unearthed video shows U.S. soldiers saving thousands of Jews from Nazi train

(FAITHWIRE) -- Although it’s known to many as the “Miracle at Farsleben,” there hasn’t — until now — been any real documented imagery of the stunning rescue by American troops of Jews headed toward their death at a Nazi camp.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A history researcher from New York recently unearthed never-before-seen video of the heroic act.

TRENDING: On sex, love and agape

Since the video has been posted to YouTube, several Holocaust survivors have reportedly come forward claiming to recognize themselves in the incredible footage.

Read the full story ›