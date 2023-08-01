Some news sites 'play ball' with Google – this one never will

Censored by Google: Back in 2020, that is what happened to Martin Luther King's famous "Letter From Birmingham Jail," which had run in The Atlantic's August 1963 issue. I genuinely feel sorry for The Atlantic, but it wasn't censored like all of WND's content – 100% – has been since November two years ago. My colleagues at the Gateway Pundit were also permanently demonetized by Google about the same time.

MLK's letter is one of the most important texts of the civil rights movement.

Google thinks it's foolproof because of artificial intelligence and the like – but it's not. The letter's censoring wasn't intentional, of course. But it was more embarrassing than sticking it to WND, the oldest start-up on the internet (birthed in 1997), because of its reporting and commentary.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Google cost this gritty, conservative, Christian journal tens of millions of dollars because of its virtual monopoly and know-it-all attitude.

TRENDING: Woman's mission for parental rights leads her to pro-life movement

We're supposed to believe they make decisions alone, without review by American authorities – not even the U.S. president. But Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, is paid significantly more than the president. He makes $242 million dollars a year to make sure Google is always "right."

Do you think that's right?

For 24 years we co-existed. Actually, I doubt Pichai has been at Google that long. I don't even know if he's old enough. I could call Google evil, which I did often, and yet they were happy to take my money nonetheless. But when I crossed swords with the Southern Poverty Law Center I was doomed – me and most of my employees.

Even Slate, a bona fide leftist site, and many others also have had specific articles demonetized because Google disapproved of them. Yet only two sites have been "permanently demonetized" – for two years and counting.

What for, you ask?

I quote Google: "We do not allow content that: incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization."

Translated, that means when WND dares to report honestly and forthrightly on the fantastically deranged transgender agenda – where beautiful American kids are indoctrinated, seduced, groomed, recruited and enabled to "transition to a different gender" by taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even undergoing double mastectomies and castration – when we report on this horror show, which we do daily, to Google we are "inciting hatred" and "promoting discrimination." In reality, of course, we're defending and protecting the most innocent, helpless and precious among us – the children who make up America's next generation. That's not hatred. It's love. It's truth. And we'll never stop telling it for any amount of blood money.

And Google states: "We do not allow content that: makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process."

Translation: When we document the obvious and provable fact that the 2020 election was one of the most corrupt, manipulated and RIGGED elections in American history, well, that makes us extremists, terrorists, insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, supporters of QAnon (whatever that is) and "semi-fascists" who are undermining democracy and the electoral process. Indeed, since Elon Musk's dramatic release of the long-hidden "Twitter files," the fact that the 2020 election was rigged is now utterly undeniable, and everyone knows it.

According to Google, "We do not allow content that: promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus."

Translation: When WND reports with total accuracy on the Biden administration's catastrophic mismanagement and cynical exploitation of the COVID pandemic – from imposing vaccine mandates that have thrown tens of thousands of military members, nurses, paramedics, police, firemen and other frontline heroes out of work, to suppressing inexpensive and effective early outpatient treatment of COVID, to pretending "natural immunity" isn't real even though almost a hundred studies prove it's superior to vaccine immunity, to insisting that infants and toddlers be needlessly injected with the experimental "vaccines," to the almost daily reports of healthy young people who either died or manifested serious heart maladies immediately after receiving the COVID shot – well, such reporting as ours is simply not allowed. It's anti-science, and it "contradicts authoritative scientific consensus" – aka Anthony Fauci.

A much heavier hand from Google comes down on conservative sites – especially effective ones. But it's worse than that. Some sites stop doing what they're supposed to do. I won't name them – now – but you see for yourself that some conservative and/or Christian sites take the climate Google creates in stride. They know the hammer is coming, and they start to adjust to it. They make enough money to dodge a bullet, they figure, so they play ball with Google.

We don't play ball with Google. We know exactly what we believe. One of the most precious things we believe in is the First Amendment to the Constitution. In the past, newspapers and other media never worried about that changing or getting watered down or becoming extinct. The First Amendment has been foundational to this nation for 236 years. It's our heritage, our government's most important statement of who we are.

It reads: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

May it always stand in word and deed.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!