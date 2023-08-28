Nikki Haley: Neocon puppet

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected].

Apparently, quite a few (misled) Republicans were impressed by Nikki Haley's drama in the recent Republican presidential candidate debate. See "SC's Haley sees boost in fundraising, interest in campaign after GOP debate performance."

However, probably close to statistically ZERO percent of those Republicans are aware of Haley's connection to neocon organization American Enterprise Institute (at which influential neocon leader and CFR member Irving Kristol was a senior fellow, and whose namesake award was given to neocon servant Nikki Haley in 2019).

Neither are those Republicans likely aware of something Haley has in common with establishment candidates Joe Biden, Chris Christie and Mike Pence: All four have appeared at the New World Order's Aspen Institute to speak. Aspen's leadership includes both the North American chairwoman of the NWO's Trilateral Commission and the President of the NWO's Council on Foreign Relations (the latter of which Nikki Haley appeared before in 2017, saying she was "thrilled" to be there at the CFR).

Americans, please do not be deceived, falsely impressed, or led astray by neocon establishment servant Nikki Haley's shrill drama, including her tiresome, repetitive use of her trademark, feminist, male-demeaning Margaret Thatcher quote!

Keep neocon puppet Nikki Haley and her neo-con, nwo globalist friends as far from the Oval Office as possible!

Steve Lefemine

Malicious prosecution

I don't know about the rest of the world, but in Georgia there is a law against malicious prosecution. That is exactly what is happening to President Trump. I don't understand why something is not being done about it!

Maybe I'm just a dumb old country boy, but wrong is wrong no matter who you are. The Democrats keep saying no one is above the law, but I guess it's Do as I say not do as I do!

Between politicians and lawyers, this country has been ruined!

Harold

I quit!

After watching the arrest of Trump and the GOP debate, I am sickened and disgusted, and more convinced than ever that we have completely and totally lost control of the train. Therefore, I officially quit politics.

I have seen God move in minor ways to turn this train around, but I have not really seen any solid measurable victory – and until I do, you won't be hearing from me any time soon.

The ball is in God's corner now.

May God bless you always.

Rosanne Mayo

WND is wrong about January 6th

Funny thing about what actually happened on THAT January 6th ...

It was not Trump supporters that rioted but the [FBI] mingling in the crowd – the stooge Roy Epps being chief among them!

Then there were "flash-bangs" fired into the crowd of folks, e.g., women, children and old folks! There were hundreds injured.

Get your facts straight if you expect any of us to support WND! Most of us READ EVERY WORD!

A recent blurb at the bottom of WND stories reads: "'January 6,' a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them."

Always my best,

James R. Carter Sr.

The asterisks don't help

I have read WND news for many years. The use of "F***ed up nose" in a headline was highly offensive. Another article involving Obama's brother used the same epithet. Using an asterisk does NOT somehow make this word choice all right.

These headlines are all about sensationalizing a news item for clicks. Instead, this drives me away from WND, which has been my go-to news source for a long time.

Sonjia

