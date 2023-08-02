A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nobel Prize-winning scientist 'canceled' for saying 'climate change is not a crisis'

IMF censorship scheme 'not surprising'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:28am
Army Green Berets traverse the tundra on snowmobile in support of Exercise Arctic Edge near Utqiaġvik, Alaska, March 4, 2022. Arctic Edge is a U.S. Northern Command biennial exercise that began in 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Virginia Allen
The Daily Signal

The International Monetary Fund canceled a talk with physicist John Clauser after he said, “Climate change is not a crisis.”

The IMF had invited Clauser, the recipient of a Nobel Prize in Physics, to deliver a Webex speech on July 25. Five days before the event, Clauser was informed his speech had been “postponed.” The lecture has yet to be rescheduled.

According to the educational climate organization CO2 Coalition, where Clauser serves on the board, Pablo Moreno, director of the IMF’s Independent Evaluation Office, read the flyer for Clauser’s lecture and “immediately canceled,” or technically “postponed,” the event.

“The postponement of Dr. John Clauser’s presentation to the IMF concerning climate models and their use is troubling, but not surprising,” Gregory Wrightstone, executive director of the CO2 Coalition, told The Daily Signal.

“Any scientific information that differs from the ‘consensus’ opinion of man-made catastrophic warming continues to be systematically suppressed,” Wrightstone said.

Is the goal of leftists to cancel anything truthful?

The Daily Signal contacted Moreno to learn when Clauser’s lecture would be rescheduled.

“The seminar has been postponed to reorganize it into a panel discussion,” the senior official with the Independent Evaluation Office of the IMF responded. “We are working to reschedule it after the summer.”

Moreno did not respond to The Daily Signal’s inquiry regarding concerns that Clauser’s lecture was postponed due to his views on the alleged climate crisis.

“Had the event not been postponed, Dr. Clauser was prepared to argue that the science on global warming is far from settled and that extreme caution may be warranted when setting economic policy on oversimplified views of the Earth’s climate system,” Wrightstone said.

At the end of June, Clauser delivered a lecture at the Quantum Korea 2023 event in Seoul. During his remarks, Clauser told the audience to “beware,” adding, “If you’re doing good science, it may lead you into politically incorrect areas. If you’re a good scientist, you will follow them. I have several I won’t have time to discuss, but I can confidently say there is no real climate crisis and that climate change does not cause extreme weather events.”

According to the Nobel Prize website, Clauser received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2022 “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

