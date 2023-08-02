Nobel Prize-winning scientist 'canceled' for saying 'climate change is not a crisis'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Virginia Allen

The Daily Signal

The International Monetary Fund canceled a talk with physicist John Clauser after he said, “Climate change is not a crisis.”

The IMF had invited Clauser, the recipient of a Nobel Prize in Physics, to deliver a Webex speech on July 25. Five days before the event, Clauser was informed his speech had been “postponed.” The lecture has yet to be rescheduled.

TRENDING: Christians target controversial legal doctrine as key to preserving religious liberty

According to the educational climate organization CO2 Coalition, where Clauser serves on the board, Pablo Moreno, director of the IMF’s Independent Evaluation Office, read the flyer for Clauser’s lecture and “immediately canceled,” or technically “postponed,” the event.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The postponement of Dr. John Clauser’s presentation to the IMF concerning climate models and their use is troubling, but not surprising,” Gregory Wrightstone, executive director of the CO2 Coalition, told The Daily Signal.

“Any scientific information that differs from the ‘consensus’ opinion of man-made catastrophic warming continues to be systematically suppressed,” Wrightstone said.

Is the goal of leftists to cancel anything truthful? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Daily Signal contacted Moreno to learn when Clauser’s lecture would be rescheduled.

“The seminar has been postponed to reorganize it into a panel discussion,” the senior official with the Independent Evaluation Office of the IMF responded. “We are working to reschedule it after the summer.”

Moreno did not respond to The Daily Signal’s inquiry regarding concerns that Clauser’s lecture was postponed due to his views on the alleged climate crisis.

“Had the event not been postponed, Dr. Clauser was prepared to argue that the science on global warming is far from settled and that extreme caution may be warranted when setting economic policy on oversimplified views of the Earth’s climate system,” Wrightstone said.

At the end of June, Clauser delivered a lecture at the Quantum Korea 2023 event in Seoul. During his remarks, Clauser told the audience to “beware,” adding, “If you’re doing good science, it may lead you into politically incorrect areas. If you’re a good scientist, you will follow them. I have several I won’t have time to discuss, but I can confidently say there is no real climate crisis and that climate change does not cause extreme weather events.”

According to the Nobel Prize website, Clauser received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2022 “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!