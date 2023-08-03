A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationHEAT OF THE MOMENT
Nobel scientist's speech canceled after criticizing climate alarmists

'The seminar has been postponed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:29pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Nobel prize-winning physicist who has criticized the narrative that climate change is a massive threat to humanity was recently disinvited from a high-profile speaking engagement at the last minute by the International Monetary Fund.

John Clauser had been scheduled to speak to the billion-dollar funding group July 25 about whether society should trust the predictions of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, according to the Co2 Coalition.

However, the International Monetary Fund, which is connected to the U.N., “immediately canceled” the scientist’s talk after learning more about his planned remarks, the coalition said in a statement.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







