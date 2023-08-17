North Korea prepares launch of 2nd spy satellite after failed attempt

Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

North Korea is preparing to launch a spy satellite into orbit following a failed launch attempt earlier this year, the Associated Press reported.

North Korea will reportedly launch the satellite in late August or early September, and also plans to resume long-range missile testing, AP reported. The increased military aggression comes in response to U.S.-South Korea military drills set to take place next week, as well as a trilateral summit between President Joe Biden and leaders from South Korea and Japan at Camp David on Friday.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers during a closed-door meeting that North Korea has been testing an engine for a rocket used to launch the satellite into orbit, and installed new antenna technology used to relay ground data, according to AP. It marks North Korea’s second attempt to launch a spy satellite after the first satellite crashed in the ocean immediately after launch in May.

North Korea release images of new satellite launch vehicle ‘Chollima-1’, launched from new pad at Sohae. pic.twitter.com/9pFRz7ihcE — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) May 31, 2023

The NIS also detected unusual levels of activity at a North Korean weapons facility to manufacture intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), according to AP. The NIS said that North Korea is likely preparing for a number of missile and weapons tests in response to increased cooperation between the U.S., South Korea and Japan.

Some of North Korea’s ICBMs have long-range capabilities that could reach U.S. mainland, according to AP.

North Korea is extremely volatile towards the U.S.’ relationship with its Asia-Pacific allies and criticized it as being the “Asian version of NATO,” according to Reuters. Leader Kim Jong Un has called for an “overwhelming” militaristic response to the U.S.-South Korea joint drills.

Biden with meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David on Friday, according to AP. The three leaders will discuss a number of global issues, including North Korea’s increased militaristic and surveillance efforts.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

