Oldest goldfish was so old its scales turned silver

(ODDITY CENTRAL) – Tish, the oldest goldfish in recorded history, lived to the ripe old age of 43. In his later years, his scales actually started changing from gold to silver.

The average lifespan of a common goldfish (Carassius auratus), is 10-15 years, but the current Guinness Record for the oldest goldfish ever was set by a male goldfish named Tish that remarkably reached the age of 43. He spent his life in a fish bowl in North Yorkshire, UK, under the care of Hilda Hand and her son Peter. The latter won Tish as a prize at a fairground roll-a-penny stall in 1956, when he was only 7 years old, and after he left the family home, his mother continued looking after the aging goldfish. No one really expected Tish to reach his 40s, considering that most goldfish barely make it past a decade, but somehow he did, and, 24 years after his death, he still holds the record for the oldest goldfish ever.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“He has had a healthy diet and has always enjoyed a peaceful place to live,” Hilda Hand told the Daily Express in 1998, when Tish was officially recognized as the world’s oldest goldfish. “He’s a pensioner, just like us, and needs to take things more slowly.”

TRENDING: Biden poetry: How do I lie to thee, let me count the ways

Read the full story ›