Rising Republican for president is open to pardoning Biden family

By Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on Saturday that he would be open to pardoning President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, according to the New York Post.

The 38-year-old biotech millionaire said he would consider pardoning Hunter Biden in the interest of moving the nation forward following a period of what he considers politically motivated persecution, according to the Post. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he was appointing U.S. Attorney David Weiss to investigate criminal allegations against Hunter Biden after the president’s son pleaded not guilty to charges related to tax fraud and weapons possession.

“After we have shut down the FBI, after we have refurbished the Department of Justice, after we have systemically pardoned anyone who was a victim of a political motivated persecution — from Donald Trump and peaceful January 6 protests — then would I would be open to evaluating pardons for members of the Biden family in the interest of moving the nation forward,” Ramaswamy told the Post. “It is a broad theme of this candidacy, leading us to a national renewal rather than a national divorce. It’s part of a broader vision of an American revitalization.”

Ramaswamy has been an adamant proponent of pardoning former President Donald Trump if he were to be found guilty in investigations related to his possession of classified documents and his involvement with the January 6 riot at the Capitol. In June, Ramaswamy sent a letter to several of his 2024 GOP rivals, asking that they pledge to pardon Trump or explain their decision not to.

Ramaswamy filed a suit against the Department of Justice (DOJ) on August 1, alleging a failure to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request demanding to see the communications between the White House and DOJ in the classified documents indictment against Trump.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls taken between July 12 and August 7 for the Republican presidential primary has Ramaswamy at 6.1% support among other candidates.

