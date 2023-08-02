Oops! Trump's special prosecutor admits he lied in court

In a development that has more than a little irony involved, Jack Smith, Joe Biden's point man on the campaign to file charges against President Donald Trump, has admitted he lied in court.

He apparently failed to provide to the defense all of the video material that he was supposed to. And then he said in court that it had been done.

"The government's representation at the July 18 hearing that all surveillance footage the government had obtained pre-indictment had been produced was therefore incorrect," he admitted in a court filing.

Ironically, his team had just accused Trump in a new indictment of "conspiring with his staff to delete some security footage so that the grand jury in the case would not see all the evidence," explained a report from the Epoch Times.

The report called the confirmation a "startling admission."

"Mr. Smith's team said in a July 31 court filing in its classified documents case against the former president that it had incorrectly claimed during a July 18 court hearing that it had provided all Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage to Mr. Trump's defense attorneys, as required by law."

But he admitted his team learned "this footage had not been processed and uploaded to the platform" set up for the defense.

Under what is known in federal courts as the Brady rule, prosecutors are required by law to share all evidence with a defendant's legal team.

The Epoch Times noted the Biden Department of Justice did not immediately return a request for comment.

The report explained Smith's team had accused Trump of telling a Mar-a-Lago worker to delete security tapes.

Trump said Smith's claim simply was false.

The case focuses on the presidential papers Trump took with him when he left office. Some of them were classified, but as president he had the authority to declassify what he chose.

In stark contrast, similar classified papers also were found in the residences – or garage in Joe Biden's case – of him and Mike Pence. But the DOJ has declined to begin any case against either of them.

