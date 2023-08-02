Pandemic-era graduates entering workforce have no clue what they're doing

By Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, new graduates’ industry-specific test scores and certifications have declined following remote learning, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The pass rates for national certifications and assessment exams have declined in the occupational areas of engineers, office workers, soldiers and nurses following the COVID-19 pandemic that sent many students away from the classroom and into remote learning, according to the WSJ. High-school graduation rates have fallen and scores for college admissions exams have dropped to a 30-year low for students who were in high school and college when the pandemic hit.

TRENDING: New U.S. nuclear reactor goes online after mind-boggling delays and bloating costs

“You learn by doing,” said Roman Devengenzo, an engineer who worked with new hires while consulting for a robotics company in Silicon Valley, according to the WSJ. “These kids in school during the pandemic, all they’ve done is work on computers.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In a study examining students grades Pre-K to 12, students needed on average four extra months of school instruction to catch up to grade-level expectations, according to a report by the nonprofit NWEA, which creates academic assessments for students. Incoming Ninth graders in particular were found to need at least a full year of extra instruction to catch up with expected levels.

The pandemic resulted in 100,000 nurses leaving the profession, with students taking entrance exams for nursing school averaging around 5% lower than pre-pandemic scores, according to the WSJ. Scores for Army recruiting exams fell 9% and engineering exams fell 10% following the pandemic.

Are most young people entering the U.S. workforce today complete doofuses? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The resulting shortcomings are one of the reasons for national productivity falling for the past five quarters, starting at the beginning of 2022, leading to the longest contraction in productivity since at least 1948, according to the WSJ.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Employee turnover has surged since the start of the pandemic, hampering productivity for businesses due to the need to train new employees at high volumes. More than 4.5 million workers voluntarily left their jobs in November 2021.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!