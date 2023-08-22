In Colorado, school districts that openly call on their employees to hide a student's transgender status from his or her parents include those in Boulder Valley, Canon City, Jefferson County, Pueblo, Steamboat Springs and more.

In Illinois the districts include those in Calumet City, Chicago, Dedatur, Elgin, Evanston, McLean County and many more.

In Minnesota its schools in concealment mode include Richfield and St. Paul.

They are among the 1,040 districts nationwide that "have transgender-gender nonconforming policies that openly state that district personnel can or should keep a student's transgender status hidden from parents."

That's according to a new report from Parents Defending Education that points out those districts listed in the "not comprehensive" list include 18,335 schools that are supposed to be serving 10,712,558 students.

The online list of districts includes 593 in California alone.

In a report in the Washington Stand, Meg Kilgannon, senior fellow for Education Studies at Family Research Council, explained, "I am grateful to Parents Defending Education for their attempt to quantify this problem. It is important to support with evidence what many parents know by instinct or experience: our educational system that is supposed to work with parents will often work around parents instead.

"At this point, parents need to assume they will be deceived by their school if their child makes a gender identity declaration to a teacher or counselor at school."

She warned, "If we have the ability to do so, we must engage with people and systems that view this parental deception as good for children. Obviously, something is very wrong if some people can believe the answer is government first, parents second or never."

The Stand explained the districts often call their practices, "Transgender/Gender Nonconforming Policies."

Their schemes already have been the subject of protests across the nation, with parent groups such as Moms for Liberty and Mama Grizzly battling the district agendas to conceal critical information about students from their parents.

Districts with such practices were found in literally every state, from the extremely liberal California and Colorado to states that are thought to be more conservative, such as Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

The Stand reported:

A recent example of the ongoing controversy may be found in New Jersey, where a state judge last week blocked a trio of school districts from enforcing a policy requiring faculty and staff to inform parents of students’ gender identities at school, effectively forcing the school districts to keep parents in the dark. The judge wrote that the policies, “if implemented, will have a disparate impact on transgender, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary youth.” Those policies would require teachers, coaches, and other staff to inform a student’s parents if that student used a bathroom that didn’t correspond to their biological sex, requested different pronouns be used in addressing them, or asking to play on a sports team that didn’t correspond to their biological sex.

