FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Pastor faces removal over gay marriage support

Denomination holds traditional stance on marriage, sexuality

WND News Services
Published August 24, 2023 at 2:25pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – A California pastor affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene may be removed from his position over an essay he wrote expressing support for the blessing of same-sex marriage although the denomination holds a traditional stance on marriage and sexuality.

The Rev. Selden Dee Kelley III, senior pastor at San Diego First Church of the Nazarene, plans to appeal a decision finding that he violated denominational clergy standards.

The decision stemmed from his writing an essay in February titled "A Hope for Change," which was part of a publication titled Why the Church of the Nazarene Should Be Fully LGBTQ+ Affirming.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
