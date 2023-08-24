Pastor faces removal over gay marriage support

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A California pastor affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene may be removed from his position over an essay he wrote expressing support for the blessing of same-sex marriage although the denomination holds a traditional stance on marriage and sexuality.

The Rev. Selden Dee Kelley III, senior pastor at San Diego First Church of the Nazarene, plans to appeal a decision finding that he violated denominational clergy standards.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The decision stemmed from his writing an essay in February titled "A Hope for Change," which was part of a publication titled Why the Church of the Nazarene Should Be Fully LGBTQ+ Affirming.

TRENDING: How Georgia prosecutors will be disbarred for charging Trump

Read the full story ›