Faith
As pastors age, majority struggle to find mature young Christian successors

Average age now 52

Published August 31, 2023 at 1:20pm
Published August 31, 2023 at 1:20pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – As American pastors continue to skew older, with an average age of 52, a majority now say it is becoming increasingly difficult to find mature young Christians willing to do their jobs as they prepare to retire, data from a new Barna study shows.

Based on 585 online interviews with Protestant senior pastors nationwide, the study was conducted from September 6-16, 2022.

Researchers found that some 75% of the pastors in the study at least somewhat agree with the statement that "It is becoming harder to find mature young Christians who want to be pastors."

