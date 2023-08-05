Pentagon decides to pull troops from open southern border

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Department of Defense (DOD) will withdraw 1,100 active duty troops supplementing the homeland security mission at the U.S.-Mexico border by Aug. 8, a spokesperson confirmed, after encounters with migrants entering illegally spiked in July.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the behest of the Department of Homeland Security authorized 1,500 active duty troops to deploy to the Southern border for a 90-day mission in May, just ahead of an expected surge in migrant crossings. While encounters will illegal migrants dropped initially, apprehensions tracked upwards again in July, and up to 400 soldiers will have their mission extended until the end of August, a DOD spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation on condition of anonymity.

TRENDING: Explaining 'the freedom of speech' and government's abuse

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“On July 19th, the secretary authorized up to 400 active duty troops to remain at the [Southwest Border] in support of DHS/[Customs and Border Protection] until August 31. It is my understanding that this authorization came as the result of a request from DHS/CBP for an extension,” the spokesperson said.

At the time of the announcement, Pentagon officials stressed the soldiers would perform behind-the-scenes administrative duties and were not tasked with any “law enforcement work.” Instead, their duties would free up Customs and Border Protection personnel to increase their presence out on the field.

“The up to 400 troops that are being extended will be doing the same, non-law enforcement, support roles that were authorized under the original 90-day authorization,” the spokesperson told the DNCF.

Should troops be removed from the southern border? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (5 Votes) 97% (167 Votes)

As of this week, the 1,100 troops have begun returning to base, the person added.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

DHS anticipated the end Title 42, a Trump-era authority allowing DHS to expel millions of illegal migrants in the name of COVID-19 protections, would open the way for thousands of migrants to flood the border. After Title 42 sunsetted on May 11, apprehensions of illegal migrants dropped from 170,000 in May to under 100,000 in June, according to agency data.

But, illegal migrant encounters jumped to 130,000 again in July, while the U.S. is letting in more migrants through expanded entry programs like CBP One. The Biden administration defended the increase, saying that encounters remained lower than under Title 42, The Washington Post reported.

The end of the active-duty mission does not affect the 2,300 National Guard troops already deployed to the border under federal orders, National Guard chief Gen. Dan Hokanson said, according to The Associated Press.

More red states are also sending National Guard troops to fill capability gaps, including detection and monitoring from the ground, data entry and warehouse support.

DHS did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!</

