'People want to drive gasoline-powered cars': Ex-Trump official rips Biden's EV push

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow blasted the Biden administration Tuesday over its push for electric vehicles, saying the vehicles were not popular.

“People want to drive gasoline-powered cars, okay?” Kudlow said. “Now here is a headline, ‘As Ford loses billions on EVs the company embraces hybrids.’ There you go. Just like brave Mr. Akio Toyota who was trashed by climate lefties for favoring hybrids rather than 100% EVs. Whoops. Ford Motor Company now following his lead. Why is this? Because consumers don’t want 100% EVs.”

WATCH:



Ford cited growing losses from electric vehicles when it announced that it would be producing more hybrid vehicles July 27, CNBC reported.

“The crazy people in the Biden administration want 66 miles per gallon by 2032. That is up from 44 presently,” Kudlow added. “That would essentially ban gas-powered cars.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced new proposed regulations for increased fuel efficiency in automobiles Friday, taking the required average fuel economy to 58 miles per gallon, according to a release. General Motors told the Biden administration that such standards could cost automakers as much as $300 billion, according to Reuters.

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August, which included a tax credit for electric battery production and tax credits for various energy-efficient appliances and electric cars. Despite Biden’s push for electric vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency made a determination Jan. 31 that would block the mining of 1.4 billion tons of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium in Alaska in order to protect salmon.

