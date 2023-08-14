Personal survival items: Do you have the right ones?

My wife, Gena, and I have a special fondness for the Hawaiian people and islands, just like many of you. It absolutely breaks our hearts to see the devastating loss of life and property through the wildfires that ravaged Maui and the Big Island.

We pray even now for the victims, their families, survivors, first responders and of course the firefighters.

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, commander general of the Hawaii Army National Guard, explained last Thursday, "We don't know what actually ignited the fires, but we were made aware in advance by the National Weather Service that we were in a red flag situation – so that's dry conditions for a long time, so the fuel, the trees and everything, was dry."

Planet Earth is a very volatile place, and natural disasters unfortunately hit her every week somewhere.

Here's a sample of recent news stories in the U.S. alone:

NOAA doubles the chances for a nasty Atlantic hurricane season due to hot ocean, tardy El Nino

In a recent update, Tropical Storm Risk (TSR) has raised its forecast for the North Atlantic hurricane activity in 2023, anticipating a season that could be around 10% above the 1991-2020 climate norm

Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, New York and Delaware officials also urge residents to prepare for hurricane season with emergency kits

Unfortunately, on top of the risks of natural disasters, we have to be concerned about and be prepared for those potential disasters unleashed by humans (accidental or intentional). I'm talking about risks of biological warfare, nuclear war or even warped government decisions that tank the American dollar, our bank accounts or leave us jobless.

A few years ago, I wrote on the topic: "What the government and media won't tell you one nuke can do." The column discussed the very real threat of electromagnetic pulses, or EMP, that could knock out the power grid for months across the whole U.S. from a high-altitude detonation of a single nuclear warhead in the skies above us.

In 2017, Newt Gingrich, speaking at the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said an EMP attack "would send us back to the 18th century."

Imagine what would be the impact on our economy and your life if an EMP hit America simultaneously with an imminent global food crisis? Is that really so far-fetched when Mr. Biden himself recently confessed that a future food shortage "is going to be real"?

I'm definitely not an alarmist or a fear monger, and I dislike those who are. Succumbing to fear literally robs us of life and paralyzes us from achieving our best.

At the same time, I don't believe in sticking our heads in the sands of ignorance or denial. I believe in having a plan, a back-up plan, and preparing for the future in case of emergency. I know most of you do, too.

Helping people be prepared for natural and man-made disasters is what prompted Gena and I to support and endorse some fantastic new survival resources we call "Round House Provisions," at https://roundhouseprovisions.com/.

Please watch this 50-second video I created about "Round House Provisions," then visit the Round House Provisions website to learn more about their excellent emergency survival and preparation supplies. There you will find some of the most tasty, nutritious and cost-effective options for long-term food and storage. You'll also find some of the latest and greatest delicious nutrition drinks to keep you fit for the future.

It may seem like a no-brainer to many, but on this volatile planet and in this terror-pervasive age, we all need to have "a personal survival kit" or a survival storage closet or room that contains essentials that could last us for three months at a minimum.

Below is my list of essential emergency supplies. I know that some of these are costly items, so I'd encourage you to save for each, and check them off until you have them all.

Establish an agreed upon emergency preparation plan for you and your loved ones in case of a national or local disaster (place to meet, what to bring, delegated duties, etc.)

Fresh water storage, a portable filtered water system and Potable Aqua Water Treatment Tablets

Containers of non-perishable or freeze-dried foods, appropriate for your family size (with a shelf life of 5-25 years)

Manual can opener for food

Containers of gas, oil, propane, kerosene and any other essentials liquids

Extra batteries of all sizes and types

Flashlights

Long-range walkie-talkies

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

First aid kit

Whistles

Dust mask and gas masks

Duct tape

Moist towelettes

Toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags, plastic sheeting and plastic zip ties

Toolbox and tools (at least hammer, wrench and pliers)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery (when communications continue)

Solar-powered panels and generator

Cash, traveler's checks, gold or other types of currency

Knives, guns and ammunitions

If you can afford it and have the space, an underground bunker

(Of course, you need to add to this list according to your own personal needs – see below)

Granted I know it's a government website, but ready.gov did a pretty good job of listing "Additional Emergency Supplies," based upon your own individual and family needs:

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Glasses and contact-lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencils

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Ready.gov recommends some excellent additional items and actions to consider for those who are seniors, disabled or have other special needs. They even have wise instructions and emergency needs for those who have pets and other animals, small and large.

Speaking of pets, in 2022, there was an excellent survivalist column in the Wall Street Journal by Beth DeCarbo, "You Have to Evacuate Your Home Due to a Natural Disaster. What Do You Take with You?"

How do you answer that question?

In her article, Decarbo explained that millions of Floridians faced that decision as Hurricane Ian bore down on the Gulf Coast in September 2022. The following month, many residents fled Hurricane Nicole. Elsewhere, raging wildfires led local officials to issue evacuation orders in Washington, California, Colorado and other states in 2022.

One Floridian said, "We're a family of five with a pet dog. We took several non-electronic games, building blocks for our youngest child, and portable electronics for the teens. We also packed several pairs of clothes per person, toiletries, laundry soap (to minimize incidental expenses), work laptops, the dog's bed, pet food, and nonrecoverable paper documents."

A Florida woman gave the following list: "My husband and I took our five guinea pigs and two cats along with their cages and a litter box. We brought our medications, clothes, pillows, blankets, and some food and sodas. I wish I would have taken my jewelry."

Another woman wrote: "I didn't take anything of sentimental value for a few reasons. Being a Navy spouse, I learned long ago to detach myself sentimentally from things (for the most part). Moving fairly often, you have to let go of stuff."

Again, if disaster hit, what would you take with you? You might want to add those to your "must take" list.

I'll repeat it one last time for emphasis. At very least, everyone (and I mean, everyone) should have essential emergency supplies ready to go at anytime, regardless of where you live in the country and world. These items can help you and your loved ones make it through a host of emergency situations or disasters, whether the cause is from weather, power outages, EMPs, or something worse – such as a terrorist attack – that completely shuts down communications, travel or the financial system for an extended period of time.

Preparation is absolutely key. When disaster hits, the time to prepare has passed.

Proverbs 27:12 puts it wisely, "A prudent person foresees the danger ahead and takes precautions. The simpleton goes blindly on and suffers the consequences."

Or, as Howard Ruff, a financial adviser and writer, simply wrote: "It wasn't raining when Noah built the ark."

