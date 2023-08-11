Politician could face jail time after sharing Bible verse

(DISCERN TV) – A Finnish politician on trial for sharing her biblical views on sexuality is heading back to court later this month as her four-year legal battle stretches on. Dr. Päivi Räsänen, the embattled member of Finland’s parliament, told CBN’s Faithwire a hearing in a prosecutor’s appeal after she was cleared of hate speech charges last year is scheduled for Aug. 31. She said she’s prepared to defend herself in any and all necessary courts of law.

“It was four years ago in June 2019 when I posted a Twitter post and also to Facebook, and it was about the Pride event that was going on, and the main church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church, decided to support it officially,” Räsänen said. “And it was a shock to me, and as a member of that church … I asked the leadership of my church … how is it possible that you are supporting something, as a matter of pride, what the Bible calls shame and sin.”

Her simple social media post, which included Scripture from the Book of Romans, soon landed her in legal hot water, as a citizen made a criminal complaint. Then other past comments from Räsänen came under scrutiny. Another complaint was reportedly filed over a radio program she was on and another over an old pamphlet she wrote about same-sex relationships. Police interrogated Räsänen over her views and Finnish prosecutors decided to up the ante and file charges.

