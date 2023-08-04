Pop singer's longtime truck driver reacts to 'life-changing' $100,000 bonuses

(YAHOO) – Talk about catching a brake. Taylor Swift recently gave a reported $55 million in bonuses to people working on her Eras tour, including $100,000 to truck drivers hauling equipment from city to city. And as Mike Scherkenbach, who runs the concert transportation company Shomotion and who has worked on three of Swift's stadium tours, recently noted, the gesture is nothing short of enchanting.

"She's giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people," Scherkenbach told Rolling Stone in an article published Aug. 3. "A lot of these drivers are not homeowners, and a lump sum like this gives you the ability to put a down payment on a home. That's what makes me really happy. That generosity is a game changer for these people."

Shomotion and another company, Upstaging Inc., are both in charge of transporting Swift's equipment, including parts of the stage, lights, guitars, microphones and speakers, according to USA Today.

