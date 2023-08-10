Popular TV host Wayne Brady comes out as 'pansexual'

(PEOPLE) -- Deep into a Malibu canyon, up switchback roads and overlooking a creek, is Wayne Brady’s house. With a view of the Pacific, a creek, and not much else, save for tall gates, it’s a fortress of solitude. “It’s a great place to think,” Brady, 51, says.

And he has been doing plenty of that. Brady — known as much for his deft comic timing as his fully loaded smile — is ready to tell the world how he identifies: “I am pansexual,” he says, meaning that he is attracted to persons regardless of their sex or gender.

Brady puts it another way: “Bisexual — with an open mind!” he says with a chuckle.

