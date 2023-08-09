Prayer back in school? Congressman introducing divine plan

Announcing that "God's reach does not stop at the schoolhouse gates," U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has confirmed plans to introduce his "National Prayer in School Act."

The bill, little more than one paragraph, confirms that anyone who limits another person's "ability to engage in prayer" shall be liable "in an action at law."

The Daily Caller reports it first obtained a copy of the legislation, and Gaetz said he would introduce the proposal on Friday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Money talks

The report said he explained it will allow students and staff to pray in school without fear of negative consequences.

The report said his plan specifically would enforce the Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling in favor of religious freedom.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The court sided with a football coach, Joe Kennedy, who was fired by his school district in Washington state for using his First Amendment right to pray after games. Kennedy has been restored to his coaching position now, and plans to be on the field, praying, after games this fall.

Should prayer be completely legal in all American schools? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 86% (6 Votes) 14% (1 Votes)

"Our country’s education policy forbids students and faculty from praying while endlessly promoting degenerate LGBT and anti-White propaganda," Gaetz told the Caller about his plan.

He said his legislation would restore religious freedom to American classrooms.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!