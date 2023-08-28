Pressure grows on feds to release Joe Biden's hidden emails

More and more questions are surfacing every day about the Biden family's business operations.

What has become obvious, through evidence, is that the clan allegedly operated a huge influence-peddling plan that involved payments of some $20 million to family members over recent years.

All probably for providing no other service than access to Joe Biden, as vice president for Barack Obama and then as president.

There are accusations of bribes, of $5 million to Joe and Hunter Biden. There are suspicious payments from people in Russia and China, both nations that are not particularly friendly to the U.S. at this point.

TRENDING: The woman behind MLK's 'I have a dream' riff

And much more.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It previously was revealed that Joe Biden, as vice president, actually used fake names and email addresses to discuss with Hunter some of the family's business dealings.

Now Just the News confirms the National Archives and Records Administration acknowledged possessing potentially up to 5,400 emails linked to Joe Biden's pseudonym accounts while he was vice president.

Will Joe Biden's hidden emails ever see the light of day? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (1 Votes) 67% (2 Votes)

Those are the accounts "he used to forward government information and discuss business with his son, Hunter Biden, and others," the report explained.

Now the Southeastern Legal Foundation sued to gain access to those records.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The foundation charges that the government agency confirmed Biden used the pseudonyms of Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware during his time in the Obama administration.

The foundation first had sought the records through a Freedom of Information Act request for Biden's emails in 2021. Then the foundation renewed its request with a second FOIA demand.

The archives, however, has failed to respond with the information.

Now the federal lawsuit will address the dispute.

"All too often, public officials abuse their power by using it for their personal or political benefit. When they do, many seek to hide it," Southeastern Legal Foundation general counsel Kimberly Hermann told Just the News. "The only way to preserve governmental integrity is for NARA to release Biden’s nearly 5,400 emails to SLF and thus the public. The American public deserves to know what is in them."

Congress also is trying to obtain copies of those communications.

It was Real Clear Wire that earlier said Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, demanded that the archives turn over the emails.

Its part of the House review of Hunter Biden's activities. The Real Clear report explained, "The newest wrinkle: a pseudonym that the vice president used to set up an obscure but official government email account, a practice not uncommon among cabinet secretaries at the time.

Comer charged, "Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!