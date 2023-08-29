Professor accused of falsely claiming Native American ancestry to resign

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A professor at a public university in California will resign following accusations that she falsely claimed to have Native American ancestry, according to multiple reports.

Andrea Smith, who teaches ethnic studies at the University of California – Riverside, reached a separation agreement with the college following a complaint filed by 13 professors, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Times noted that questions about Smith’s Native American heritage began circulating since her hiring in 2008, and escalated following the 2015 exposure of Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who falsely claimed to be black.

Very problematic that Vimal Patel quoted another fraud, Andrew Jolivette, who defends his fellow pretendian, Andrea Smith. Both proven frauds, getting away with it. Riverside is giving her a slap on the wrist she will ignore as she continues to play NDN. — Tribal Alliance Against Frauds (@TAAFisWatching) August 28, 2023

Under the separation agreement, Smith will retain her position as a full-time instructor until August 2024, when she will retire and become a professor emeritus, according to CNN.

“Professor Smith agrees to not make any affirmative claims of Native American heritage in connection with her University work for the duration of her University employment. However, if asked about her heritage in connection with her University work, Professor Smith is permitted to disclose her opinion on her Native American heritage,” the agreement says, according to the Times.

“This is good news but late news,” University of California, Los Angeles professor David Shorter told the Times after he recounted an instance where Smith shut down a group interested in Native American literature.

Cherokee Nation officials first disputed Smith’s ancestry in 2007, according to the Times.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts claimed to have Native American ancestry during her career as a professor, which drew scrutiny from the media during her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Smith and University of California did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

