EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Proficiency in math, reading in middle-school students continue to drop

Some blame downward trend on school lockdowns

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:24pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(YOUR NEWS) – Although the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, some worry the accelerated academic decline it seems to have started is only getting worse.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) test for the 2022–23 school year indicates that 13-year-olds are poorer at reading and mathematics than during the 2019–20 school year.

The average reading score fell from 260 points to 256 points out of a possible 500. That meant the average dropped from a score of 52 percent to 51.2 percent.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







