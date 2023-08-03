Proficiency in math, reading in middle-school students continue to drop

(YOUR NEWS) – Although the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, some worry the accelerated academic decline it seems to have started is only getting worse.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) test for the 2022–23 school year indicates that 13-year-olds are poorer at reading and mathematics than during the 2019–20 school year.

The average reading score fell from 260 points to 256 points out of a possible 500. That meant the average dropped from a score of 52 percent to 51.2 percent.

