PROOF! Columnist documents political nature of Trump prosecutions

A columnist for the Daily Caller News Foundation is offering proof that the Democrats' multiple prosecutions of President Donald Trump are political.

It's because of the bail demanded by DA Fani Willis in the latest case, in Georgia, a case that largely tries to criminalize ordinary things like making a phone call and holding a meeting.

It is JD Foster, the former chief economist at the Office of Management and Budget and former chief economist and senior vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who wrote, "Whether you love Donald Trump and are daily festooned with MAGA paraphernalia, or despise everything about him, if you reflect on Trump’s trials you may have a real whiskey, tango, foxtrot moment."

He explained, "The problem isn’t the indictments and whether they are bogus and political or sound and prudent. The lawyers and the courts will duke it out and someday we’ll know, or at least we’ll have the best answer the system can produce. No, the issue is Trump’s bail."

TRENDING: I preached my first sermon 50 years ago

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He said bail is money demanded of defendants to make sure they appear for trial.

In the Fulton County case, Trump's bail was set at $200,000.

"Perhaps the Fulton County court is unaware Donald Trump is running for president of the United States, is dominating his Republican competition, and often leads his likely opponent in the general election, Joe Biden. Skip town, Donald? Biden should be so lucky," explained Foster.

Is Trump's prosecution political? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Or maybe the Fulton Country court is unaware Donald Trump may be the most recognized man on the planet. There may be an igloo in Antarctica he could hide in, but that’s about it.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Is the court aware Trump is surrounded by a large team of Secret Service agents? Slip away unnoticed? I think not."

The goal of the bail set by Willis, he explained, is "to try to embarrass Trump further."

And that shows, he said, Willis "is far more interested in the politics and the fame than she is the law."

Foster pointed out his comments are not a defense of Trump, but they are "yet another indictment of our justice system run amok in political mud. And it is a call to American jurists to remember that the rule of law only prevails when lady justice holds the scales, blindfold securely in place."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!