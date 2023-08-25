Prosecutor fired on Joe Biden's orders says then-VP DID take bribe!

Viktor Shokin is the prosecutor in Ukraine that Joe Biden, as vice president and in charge of Ukraine relations for Barack Obama, demanded be fired.

Biden later bragged about it:

The situation that developed was that the U.S. was working to help Ukraine eliminate corruption, and one of Shokin's targets was Burisma, a gas company that was paying Joe Biden's son, Hunter, $1 million a year, ostensibly to be on its board but, as evidence suggests, allegedly to get rid of investigations.

The U.S. had concluded Shokin was making progress, but Joe Biden abruptly overruled that conclusion, insisting Shokin be removed, and threatened Ukraine with the loss of a billion dollars of American aid if he was not fired.

He was.

Now, in a coming interview reported to be lined up by Fox News this weekend, Shokin charges that Joe and Hunter Biden did take bribes.

Did Joe Biden accept bribes?

Those bribes already have been documented in an FBI report that said a trusted confidential source confirmed they happened, $5 million to Joe and $5 million to Hunter.

A report Friday in the Daily Mail cites the coming interview, and clips that it obtained from that.

The report said Shokin described the Bidens as the ones guilty of "corruption," and said they took "bribes" from Burisma.

"I do not want to deal in unproven facts. But my firm personal conviction is that yes, this was the case. They were being bribed," Shokin explained, according to the Daily Mail report.

The report said the full interview will air Saturday with Brian Kilmeade.

The report said Biden's White House is accusing Fox of "giving a 'platform to lies'" with the interview.

Shokin also noted, "The fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal – my firing – isn't that alone a case of corruption?"

The Ukraine scandal is just one of a number hitting the Biden political machine at this point. Joe Biden also is facing accusations, with evidence, he was actively involved in Hunter's international business schemes, which appear to have brought some $20 million to nine family members over a few years.

And the business apparently involved selling access to Joe Biden.

Further, Joe Biden's Department of Justice has been accused, once again with evidence, of becoming an attack weapon for Democrats by repeatedly targeting President Donald Trump with indictments, including misdemeanors that somehow become felonies, and partisan cases over possession of presidential documents, and more.

Trump is accused of felonies for having government documents in his home from his presidency. Mike Pence and Joe Biden both also had government documents, but have faced no charges.

Joe Biden's threat to get Shokin fired came in his own words: "I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.' Well, son of a b****, he got fired."

