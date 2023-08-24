Psaki scorched for making claim about abortion

Abortion has been one of two top priorities for the White House since the Joe Biden administration moved in, the other being transgenderism.

So the subject came up, and the procedures opposed as expected, by GOP candidates at Wednesday's Republican primary debate.

But the headlines on the topic now are exploding because of a social media statement from a former Barack Obama aide, Jen Psaki, who wildly claimed, "No one supports abortion up until birth."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Robert, is that you?

Her party, she was scolded, actually has been known to support abortion AFTER birth.

I’m old enough to remember when Democrat Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam advocated for abortion during/after birth https://t.co/dmK2Uiu1ZG pic.twitter.com/pyuYn7tpwO — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 24, 2023

The Biden administration actually has tried to create abortion "rights" in federal law, rule and policy literally around the globe. It's gotten to the point that the administration now is trying to rewrite a pro-life law providing for accommodations for pregnant women in the workplace to include a requirement that employers fund abortion.

Is Psaki's claim that "No one supports abortion up until birth" accurate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (7 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A commentary at Twitchy pointed out that candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis noted how extreme Democrats are when "it comes to killing the unborn."

Haley charged, "I would love for someone to ask Biden and Kamala Harris: Are they for 38 weeks, are they for 39 weeks, are they for 40 weeks? Because that's what the media needs to be asking."

DeSantis' question was: "What the Democrats are trying to do on this issue is wrong – to allow abortion all the way up to the moment of birth."

Twitchy noted those comments "must have hit pretty close to the mark because Democrats immediately jumped up to deny they're as radical on the issue of abortion as everybody knows they are."

Psaki's comment:

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

She immediately was corrected:

Yes, they do. And they’re all democrats. https://t.co/ek3f4fJvMb — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 24, 2023

Here is Jen Psaki pushing for support for the "Women's Health Protection Act," which would have legalized abortion in America up until the moment of birth. https://t.co/018Ezc3dFb pic.twitter.com/IRKKs4fCzb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023

One cited the recent moves in Democrat-run Colorado, where lawmakers decided, in the law now, that the unborn have no rights.

EVER.

There, the radically pro-abortion Gov. Jared Polis was scolded recently by other radical pro-abortion advocates for not being pro-abortion enough.

A Virginia delegate proposed a bill in 2019 that would’ve made an abortion legal even if the mother was dilating. pic.twitter.com/g8tIYL4rPD https://t.co/O97H9jQPY2 — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) August 24, 2023

46 Democrat Senators voted for it on Feb. 28, 2022 https://t.co/jPHDGCu1vT — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 24, 2023

Pro-abortion Democrats Robert Reich and Al Franken responded in a way that proves "Republicans are directly over the target," Twitchy noted.

Franken said, "No one is trying to allow abortions right up to birth," and Reich, "There is no such thing as 'abortion all the way up to the moment of birth.'"

Commentator Guy Benson expressed interest in more information from Democrats.

Really? What limitations does your party support? https://t.co/Fzm8G73aT8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 24, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!