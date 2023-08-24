A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Psychologist Jordan Peterson loses legal fight, must take remedial training

Complete strangers took issue with views he expressed online

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:43pm
Conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson (video screenshot)



(THE BLAZE) – A governing body for psychologists in Canada ordered Dr. Jordan Peterson to undergo re-education training after complete strangers took issue with views he had expressed online. He fought back, but a Canadian court just upheld the regulator's order.

Peterson was previously in good standing with the College of Psychologists of Ontario and had no public record of any complaints. However, he made the mistake of angering strangers online with opinions at odds with leftist speech codes and dogmas.

TheBlaze previously reported that individuals whom Peterson indicated were neither clients nor familiar with his clients complained to the CPO, which then launched an investigation into the cultural commentator.

Read the full story ›


