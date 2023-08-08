Rabbi calls on followers to 'wage war' on Israel's LGBT community

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Left-wing activist Yair ("Yaya") Fink filed a police complaint on Monday after the head of Yeshiva Har Hamor, Rabbi Zvi Thau, called on his followers to “wage war" against “postmodernism” and LGBT people which he called a "crime against humanity."

The 90-page book, titled “On Dealing with Postmodernism and Breaking Free from its Shackles,” was published recently by the Hosen Yeshuot publisher of Yeshivat Har Hamor.

The description of the book on the publisher’s website reads “The book contains the lessons of Rabbi Zvi Israel Thau about postmodernism, which is increasingly spreading in human culture - its destructive essence, the way it operates, its dangers to humanity in general and to Israel in particular, the ways of dealing with it and the duty to fight it.”

