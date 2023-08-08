A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Rabbi calls on followers to 'wage war' on Israel's LGBT community

Slams 'new culture of eliminating the family' and a 'crime against humanity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2023 at 8:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

(Image by Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Left-wing activist Yair ("Yaya") Fink filed a police complaint on Monday after the head of Yeshiva Har Hamor, Rabbi Zvi Thau, called on his followers to “wage war" against “postmodernism” and LGBT people which he called a "crime against humanity."

The 90-page book, titled “On Dealing with Postmodernism and Breaking Free from its Shackles,” was published recently by the Hosen Yeshuot publisher of Yeshivat Har Hamor.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The description of the book on the publisher’s website reads “The book contains the lessons of Rabbi Zvi Israel Thau about postmodernism, which is increasingly spreading in human culture - its destructive essence, the way it operates, its dangers to humanity in general and to Israel in particular, the ways of dealing with it and the duty to fight it.”

TRENDING: Federal judge blasts Jack Smith for 'out-of-district' secret grand jury in blistering order

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Self-proclaimed 'Marxist lesbian' library president calls backlash 'regrettable'
Rabbi calls on followers to 'wage war' on Israel's LGBT community
'Really shocking': Network melts down after Trump judge rules against special counsel
Actress Natalie Portman and husband part ways
'We know where you sleep': Bold school-board president facing death threats over parental rights
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×