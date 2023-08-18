Rachel Levine praises gender clinic referring to moms as 'egg producers'

(FOX NEWSs) – Admiral Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health for the Department of Health and Human Services, praised an Alaska gender clinic which promoted revisionist ideas about biological sex, including eliminating the word mother from K-12 science classes.

Levine visited the Identity Alaska on August 6, stating, "These inspiring people work tirelessly to create a more equitable future, where all those living in the U.S. have equal access to lifesaving medical care."

Identity Alaska actively promotes radical ideas about biological sex in its resources section called "gender-inclusive biology."

