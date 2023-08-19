Ramaswamy praised by conservatives after publishing 10 'truths' on Twitter

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is being lauded by conservatives across social media after posting his 10 "truths" to X (formerly Twitter).

"1. God is real," he began the list. "2. There are two genders. 3. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels. 4. Reverse racism is racism. 5. An open border is no border ..."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Other truths listed by the GOP hopeful include a parent's right to play a role in their child's education, a defense of capitalism and the nuclear family, and the role of the Constitution in government.

TRENDING: Is Israel's establishment left blazing a trail the U.S. will follow?

Read the full story ›