Ramaswamy praised by conservatives after publishing 10 'truths' on Twitter

'God is real. There are 2 genders...'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2023 at 6:13pm
Vivek Ramaswamy (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is being lauded by conservatives across social media after posting his 10 "truths" to X (formerly Twitter).

"1. God is real," he began the list. "2. There are two genders. 3. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels. 4. Reverse racism is racism. 5. An open border is no border ..."

Other truths listed by the GOP hopeful include a parent's right to play a role in their child's education, a defense of capitalism and the nuclear family, and the role of the Constitution in government.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







