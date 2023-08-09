'Real danger': N.Y. Times frets public may like Trump more if trial televised

In what appears to be a slap at Americans' intelligence, the New York Times says the looming trials for President Trump should not be televised.

It's because Americans may like him more if they see him on trial in various cases brought already by the Joe Biden-supervised Department of Justice, the report says.

Those cases involve presidential papers he had at his home. He's charged with having classified material there even though both Joe Biden and Mike Pence had similar materials in their homes – and no case has been launched to investigate them.

A second case involves his speech at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

TRENDING: 'Really shocking': Network melts down after Trump judge rules against special counsel

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The National Pulse said the Times explained that in addition to warning against televising Trump's trials, Americans should go to "experts" to get their information about the proceedings.

That, the Pulse explained, echoed "former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s ludicrous claims after the release of the Hillary Clinton e-mails in 2016."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should all trials of President Donald Trump be televised? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (9 Votes) 10% (1 Votes)

It was Nick Ackerman, a New York lawyer, who wrote in the publication that Trump, "could, through gestures or well-timed outbursts, try to use the broadcast to sway public opinion."

The fact that is there are many experts who consider the prosecution of Trump by Joe Biden's DOJ to be political anyway.

"Televising the Trump trials is no substitute for contemporaneous expert legal reporting and analysis to provide the public with real transparency," Ackerman claimed.

He suggested Americans get their information from what the Pulse called "partisan talking heads" on CNN and MSNBC.

In the Times, Akerman wrote about what he claimed were "dangers" from letting the public see the prosecutors at work.

He cited a "real danger" to witnesses who testify.

"The judge who presided over the E. Jean Carroll civil (not criminal) rape trial, Lewis Kaplan, explicitly recognized the danger to the jury of being harassed and targeted by Trump partisans and ruled that the names of the jurors not be publicly disclosed. 'If jurors’ identities [in this case] were disclosed, there would be a strong likelihood of unwanted media attention to the jurors, influence attempts, and/or of harassment or worse of jurors by supporters of Mr. Trump,' Judge Kaplan found on March 23."

And he cited Trump's political statement, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

He claimed, "A witness who is named and pictured on television becomes a sitting duck for any Trump partisan intent on seeking retribution."

Akerman charged that Trump's flamboyant personality would be an influence.

And as for "transparency," he said it could come through "seasoned criminal lawyers who actually attend the trials and can provide in-depth, practical legal analysis."

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!