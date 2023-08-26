Red-state school district shuts down due to COVID

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

A school district in South Texas is shutting down until August 29 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to Kens 5 News.

Runge Independent School District (ISD) is a small school district south of San Antonio that services 195 students and operates on a four-day schedule starting Tuesday and ending Friday, according to Kens 5 News. The district’s COVID-19 tracker reported that 10 out of the 42 staff members in the district have COVID-19, prompting the Superintendent to shut down classes.

TRENDING: Hawaiian business savages Joe Biden for belittling the destruction of Maui

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and community is a top priority,” Runge ISD Superintendent Hector O. Dominguez Jr. said in a letter according to Kens 5 News. “On Saturday afternoon, I began to receive calls.”

The daily average of COVID-19 cases in Texas was 153 per 100,000 on August 1., and increased to 199 per 100,000 as of August 12., an increase of nearly 31%, according to The New York Times.

“We’re a very small school district, so we don’t have the resources that another large district would have to cover classes,” Dominguez told Kens 5 News. The district will meet soon to draft a new instructional calendar to make up for the lost classroom time, according to Dominguez.

Should schools close due to COVID? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (14 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Lee County School District and Magoffin County Schools in Kentucky also shuttered their doors due to COVID-19, citing large drops in attendance due to multiple sicknesses, according to CNN.

Runge ISD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!