Report: Biden's financial disclosures skip over free vacations

Joe Biden already has been caught with classified material illegally stored in a garage at his luxury home, and in several other locations.

He's also being caught up in the rapidly expanding investigation into his family's influence-peddling operations, with reports that Congress is investigating what decisions he may have influenced because of payments to his family. The FBI has confirmed there was a report from a trusted confidential source about a $5 million bribe for him.

And now there's a report that he's been taking free vacations at the homes of wealthy interests – and failing to report them on his annual financial disclosures.

A report at Just the News says Travel Noire, a travel magazine, recently declared "Biden Has Been on Vacation for 40% of His Presidency."

TRENDING: Iconic retailer permanently closes in Democrat city thanks to rampant crime

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Phillip Bump of The Washington Post explained, "Biden stayed at the homes of donors. His Virgin Islands trip was to a home owned by billionaire Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville. Twice, he’s stayed at a Martha’s Vineyard compound owned by billionaire David Rubenstein."

He said those freebies make up "only 24 of the 250-plus days Biden has been away from the White House" already.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is Joe Biden the most corrupt president in U.S. history? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Reports confirm Biden has taken three beach vacations at the homes belonging to various owners in the recent reporting period, and did not pay for two, and probably not the third.

Just the News explained Walter Shaub, an ethics expert who worked in the Barack Obama administration, and Richard Painter, the top ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush White House, both concluded those free stays should be disclosed if the homeowner isn't there with the president.

That could be considered a visit to friends, or "personal hospitality," but not when the homeowner is gone and simply turns over a luxury property for Biden's use, reported the New York Post.

Painter, in fact, warned, "The homeowner has to be a personal friend of the president or first lady and be present during the stay — otherwise that goes on the form. There’s no excuse not to have it on the form. You can’t have the president just going around using people’s houses for free without disclosure. That’s no better than a Supreme Court justice staying on a yacht for free without disclosure."

His comment referenced the claims by leftists that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accept trips from friends.

"The left-leaning ProPublica has published almost a dozen stories about Thomas' trips and relationships with the wealthy. A search of ProPublica's archives found no stories about Biden's stays at billionaire homes," Just the News said.

Painter said such gifts to the president must be reported, by law, and "if it’s intentionally left off, then you get into the [criminal] false statements law … and that could be a felony."

He continued, "If you have multiple disclosure lapses, particularly involving the same donor or friend, that’s where you get into a situation where Clarence Thomas has been criticized for. Once you might say it is a really careless mistake. You start to get into the second and third times and you start to wonder, ‘What the heck is going on here?'"

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chief of the House Oversight Committee, is leading the investigation into Biden's alleged financial improprieties, and said, "President Biden has stayed at donors’ lavish vacation homes and he’s not being honest with the American people."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!