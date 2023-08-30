Report: Democrats stake election hopes on one gruesome activity

Democrats are staking their hopes for the coming elections on the idea of killing the unborn.

It's because they are spending tens of millions of dollars on new and negative ads that sling mud at pro-life Republicans, according to a new report from the Washington Stand.

"The Biden-Harris campaign debuted a 60-second ad, titled 'These Guys,' after the first Republican presidential debate, held at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum arena last Wednesday," the report said. "The ad states 'the last people who should be involved' in making pro-life decisions are 'these guys' — omitting any reference to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, whose campaign revolves heavily around the fact that she is a female."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Oh, brother! Biological man allowed in college sorority, court rules

It highlights the pro-life efforts of Republicans, including the heartbeat law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a presidential candidate.

In the ad, which Democrats believe will trigger Democrats, DeSantis states, "I believe in a culture of life."

"Our second Catholic president continues to make clear that he sacrifices Catholic teaching at the altar of abortion," Tommy Valentine of CatholicVote told the Stand.

"This is not some sort of good faith disagreement — he holds our Catholic values in contempt and there is no excuse for it."

Will promoting abortion help Democrats win elections? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 43% (6 Votes) 57% (8 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In fact, while claiming to be a faithful Catholic, Biden stands openly in defiance of church teachings on abortion.

The Democrats' campaign also cites Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., promising to sign pro-life legislation.

According to the report, the new $25 million ad campaign will target voters in seven swing states, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, in trying to convince voters they should elect Democrats so unborn babies can be aborted without limits.

The Stand noted Rep. Ralph Norman, R.S., said in a Washington Watch interview that abortion is being used as a campaign talking point because Joe Biden "has no record to run on."

In fact, Biden does have a record, but it's all negative. His family is under investigation for corruption in taking millions of dollars from foreigners, he's allowed inflation rocketing to more than 9%, hurting families, let gasoline prices explode, facilitated record-breaking numbers of illegal aliens crossing America's borders and ordered the "disastrous" withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan that left innocent Americans in the hands of terrorists.

In fact, Biden's two major campaigns as president have been to promote abortion, and to promote transgenderism.

Biden, during the 2022 elections, claimed abortion is "healthcare" when it in fact is a "medical procedure" that is intended to guarantee one of every two patients dies.

Biden is seeking another term with long shadows, as polling shows that 54% of Americans disapprove of his performance.

The Stand explained that even 60% of Democrats said abortions should not take place after 15 weeks.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said the campaign is another effort by Democrats to "distract" voters from their own extremist positions.

Democrats, in fact, have promoted abortion up until birth, and in one case, a prominent Democrat said it could be allowed even after birth.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!