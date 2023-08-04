Report: School teachers told 'genderqueers,' 'pagans' are oppressed in America

A report at the Washington Stand has documented that officials in a Bible Belt state school district sent their teachers to a conference where they were taught that, in the U.S., "nonbinary, genderqueer," "polyamorous" and "pagan" people are oppressed.

And they were expected to teach those radical ideologies to their own students.

The lessons, which included claims that the U.S. favors "white, heterosexual Christians," underscores "how badly America's children need 'the joy and the hope that comes from a Christian worldview,' an expert analyst of U.S. public education declared."

The Stand reported it was teachers from the school system in Clarksville-Montgomery County, Tennessee, who were sent to an "Engage" professional learning conference.

TRENDING: Government extremism and us 'climate criminals'

The details were obtained by The Stand from Parents Defending Education.

"U.S. laws allegedly confer 'privilege status' on 'white,' 'able-bodied,' 'men, cisgendered,' 'heterosexual,' 'Christian' Americans. Those purportedly suffering under an 'oppression status' include 'person of color'; 'woman, trans, nonbinary, genderqueer,' 'LGBQ+, polyamorous'; as well as all non-Christians religions, including 'pagan.'" the report said.

Promoted, of course, was the "DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)" ideology, the report said.

The district conference material warned "triggering phrases" such as "how did you celebrate Christmas?" would inflict "trauma."

Are pagans and 'genderqueers' oppressed in America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Nicki Neily, of Parents Defending Education, explained that the guidelines "encourage teachers and administrators to discriminate" against students and families.

She was interviewed by guest host and former Congressman Jody Hice on the "Washington Watch" program.

"I resent the fact that we have school administrators and public officials who are trying to put people into buckets to make sure that they are considered members of identity groups and not seen as individuals. They are not only trying to pit people against each other, but also trying to normalize some questionable behavior," she said.

While the leftist lurch of the nation included a demand homosexuality be "tolerated," many situations now demand approval and promotion of the ideology. Transgenderism has gone the same course, with initial demands for tolerance warping into the current campaign by the Joe Biden administration to make it a "right" that even children can demand.

Polyamory could be next up, warned the report, which cited the warning from Chief Justice John Roberts in the radical 2015 decision that claimed same-sex "marriage" is in the Constitution.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He pointed out that ruling offered "no reason at all why the two-person element of the core definition of marriage may be preserved while the man-woman element may not. It is striking how much of the majority’s reasoning would apply with equal force to the claim of a fundamental right to plural marriage."

Just months ago a judge in New York City quoted Roberts is declaring the "time has arrived" to legalize polyamory.

If it weren't "so sinister, it would be comical that K-12 teachers are being taught that polyamorous people are oppressed," PDE Director of Outreach Erika Sanz, said in an interview with Fox. "This is all based on critical theory, and it has no place in our schools."

The Stand report continued, "The 'Engage' materials also included a transgender component, encouraging attendees to read 'Safe Space Kit: Guide to Being an Ally to LGBT Students' from GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network), an LGBT activist group that has encouraged teachers to insert transgender ideology into math problems."

Officials in the district claimed teachers were not required to attend, so the district had no "additional information" on the lessons being taught.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!