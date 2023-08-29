Republican candidate for president drops out of 2024 race

MIAMI – The Republican mayor of Miami, Florida, Francis Suarez, is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign after failing to make the cut and appear on stage at the first Republican debate in Milwaukee last week, and President Trump is suggesting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might soon be quitting the race.

Suarez jumped into the crowded GOP primary field in June, but did not meet the debate criteria set by Republican National Committee, or RNC, after claiming he had qualified.

"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," Suarez announced on X, formerly Twitter.

"I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans' trust in our institutions and in each other, and win."

Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling. Throughout this process, I have met… — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) August 29, 2023

His full statement is as follows:

Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling. Throughout this process, I have met so many freedom-loving Americans who care deeply about our nation, her people, and its future. It was a privilege to come so close to appearing on stage with the other candidates at last week's first debate. I had looked forward to sharing the story of Miami, America's most successful city, especially at a time when so many cities are plagued with poverty, unemployment, high taxes, violent crime, and homelessness. I know what we have achieved during my tenure leading the City of Miami can be replicated in every community in our great country. The next President must play a major role in getting America's cities back on track to safety, prosperity and a better quality of life for all. While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains. I will continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community - the fastest-growing voting group in our country. The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America's conservative movement. Our party must continue doing more to include and attract this vibrant community that believes in our country's foundational values: faith, family, hard work and freedom. Younger voters, Independents, urban voters and suburban women - all of whom I've carried in previous elections - among others, should find a comfortable home in the GOP and its policies. The current Administration is failing our country. Inflation remains high, elevated interest rates are punishing young Americans, the southern border is wide open, crime is rising, and our enemies and adversaries are growing bolder and stronger. We deserve better. I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans' trust in our institutions and in each other, and win.

Some reactions to Suarez's statement include:

"You're a great role model for other mayors!"

"Wow, Mayor, I applaud your efforts. The story of Miami needs to be told on a national level. Big city doesn't need to mean high crime rates, homelessness, or a low standard of living. I am excited to see where your political path takes you!"

"This was the CNN+ of presidential campaigns."

"Don't quit now, you're only about 1% behind Pence and Christie."

"Wait ......... who are you?"

"I too have suspended my campaign to the same amount of surprise."

Meanwhile, Trump has suggested DeSantis may soon drop out of the presidential race.

"Rumors are strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Now that's an interesting one, isn't it?"

Bryan Griffin, the press secretary for DeSantis, called the suggestion from Trump "fake news" in a post on X.

"Clearly, Donald Trump and his army of consultants are panicked about Ron DeSantis' winning debate performance and the strong momentum that has followed," Griffin said.

"They know this is a two-man race, and we will carry this on to a win in this presidential primary. Instead of pushing fake news from New Jersey, the Trump campaign should be focused on getting their candidate on the campaign trail in Iowa and on the debate stage before it's too late."

This is fake news. Clearly, Donald Trump and his army of consultants are panicked about @RonDeSantis' winning debate performance and the strong momentum that has followed. They know this is a two-man race, and we will carry this on to a win in this presidential primary. Instead… https://t.co/f4PNHEzHnE — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) August 28, 2023

