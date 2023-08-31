Republican for president makes revision of biblical proportions on Israel

Rising Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stirred up a controversy for himself recently by talking about cutting American aid to Israel, the only democracy in its part of the world and a strong ally to America.

Now he's updating, or clarifying, or reversing, depending on political persuasion.

It is the Washington Free Beacon that reports he says funding to Israel should continue until Jerusalem "tells the U.S. that it no longer needs the aid."

TRENDING: 'Risky proposition': Homeowners skipping out on insurance as premiums skyrocket

He was "facing backlash," the report explained because the statement is different from his challenge earlier this month that "come 2028, that additional aid won't be necessary."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The U.S. now sends Israel about $3 billion annually, most of which is spent in the U.S. defense industry.

Do you agree with Vivek Ramaswamy's latest stance on aid to Israel? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 26% (44 Votes) 74% (123 Votes)

After the earlier statement, he took criticism from pro-Israel leaders and Nikki Haley, who also is seeking the GOP nomination for president.

She charged he was "completely wrong to call for ending America's special bond with Israel."

He responded to Haley, also an Indian-American, "Keep lying, Nimarata Randhawa."

The report explained Haley’s maiden name was Randhawa prior to her marriage to Michael Haley in 1996. Her first name is Nimarata, although she goes by her middle name Nikki.

Ramaswamy's campaign also said he would want to "partner with Israel to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear capabilities."

His comments about ending aid came in an interview with the Free Beacon when he said aid could be cut off when the current spending plan adopted by Congress expires in 2028.

He said the aid would not be needed because his intent would be to negotiate new peace treaties involving Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Indonesia and Oman right away.

"If we’re successful, the true mark of success for the U.S., and for Israel, will be to get to a 2028 where Israel is so strongly standing on its own two feet, integrated into the economic and security infrastructure of the rest of the Middle East, that it will not require and be dependent on that same level of historical aid or commitment from the U.S.," said Ramaswamy.

Weeks ago, he said the U.S. could roll back military aid if it's part of a "broader disengagement" in the Middle East issues.

The report said the "fact-check" on Ramaswamy's website was changed this week to affirm he wouldn't "cut aid to Israel until Israel tells the U.S. that it no longer needs the aid."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"That’s what Vivek actually said, so don’t believe the opponents’ lies that he wants to cut aid to Israel—which makes zero sense as a foreign policy priority any time in the foreseeable future," said Ramaswamy’s campaign.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!