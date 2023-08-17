A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Researchers find increase in younger people diagnosed with cancer

Rate 'increased substantially' between 2010 and 2019

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:24pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(THE HILL) – New research has found an increase in early-onset cancer rates among younger people between 2010 and 2019.

In a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers found that “the incidence rates of early-onset cancers increased substantially” between 2010 and 2019. The researchers said that gastrointestinal cancers had the fastest-growing rates among all the ones they looked at.

The study, using data from the National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results program, found that there was a .74 percent increase among all age groups in the incidence of early-onset cancers. The study found that the rates increased in those aged 30 to 39 years and remained stable in all other age groups below the age of 50.

