Rock Hudson and God's amazing grace

By James Lambert

Rock Hudson (whose birth name was Roy Harold Scherer) was born in Winnetka, Illinois, on Nov. 17, 1925. Sadly, his father left his family when he was a small child. Roy attended New Trier High School and graduated from that school in 1943. It was during these early years of his life that Roy worked as an usher in the town's local theater. It was also during this time when the young man was drawn to movies and the entertainment industry.

After his high school graduation, the young man enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his initial training, he became a mechanic and served in the Navy until after the conclusion of World War II. Ultimately Roy would move to Los Angeles to live with his biological father. As for a job, he settled on being a commercial truck driver in the county of Los Angeles. In his free time, Roy would distribute, outside the gates of Hollywood Studios, pictures of himself along with contact information. In 1947, Roy was contacted by Henry Wilson, a local talent agent. Upon Henrys advice, Roy would change his name to Rock Hudson. By 1948, Rock was able to get an acting contract with Warner Brothers. One year later his contract was sold to Universal Pictures.

At Universal, Hudson was able to improve his acting skills by playing in bit parts that garnered his skills in the acting profession. By the mid-1950s, the actor became featured in a number of well-known productions like: "Magnificent Obsession," "Giant" and "A Farewell to Arms." He was also married to actress Phyllis Gates for two years.

In the 1960s, Hudson starred in a number of popular films like "Pillow Talk," "Ice Station Zebra," "The Undefeated" and a number of other films. From 1971-1977, he starred in the popular TV show "McMillian & Wife." It was suspect by a number of Hollywood insiders that the 50-year-old actor lived a gay lifestyle since the '60s. It was also known that the actor struggled with alcohol and smoking.

TRENDING: Officials warn some 'euthanasia' deaths are breaking the law

While Rock kept working, it became known in the early1980s that he was having health issues. This became evident when the producers of the TV show "Dynasty" decided to write off Hudson from the cast of this popular show. It was clear to them that his health had negatively affected his acting ability. On July 25, 1985, Rock Hudson became one of the first celebrities to publicly announce that he had contracted AIDS. This announcement helped confirm the homosexual lifestyle suspicions many had over the prior 20 years.

After hearing about Rock's press release, Pat Boone and his wife, Shirley (through their nurse friends who would regularly attend Shirley's Bible study), got permission to visit Rock. Pat first met Rock in a fitting room at one of the film studios where both of them had earlier worked. Clearly, both Pat and his wife realized that Rock was in bad health that evening. It was for that reason Pat felt compelled to pray for the actor's health by placing anointing oil on his friend. Rock also confirmed the importance of their prayer for him, which he clearly acknowledged.

Pat Boone also contacted the Rev. Terrance Sweeney, Ph.D., to see if he could immediately come over to Rock's home in Beverly Hills to pray for him too. He did the very next day. Rev. Sweeny said (in a phone interview) that Rock acknowledged his sins and accepted God's grace (by receiving Christ as his Lord and Savior). Later that same day, the 59 year old actor died.

It's like the New Testament story of the thief on the cross. One of the men who was crucified next to Christ asked him for God's forgiveness and mercy, and Jesus responded by saying, "Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise." This goes to show us to not give up praying and sharing Christ with friends and relatives.

As we see with this story about Rock Hudson, God's grace is wonderfully amazing and truly loving.

This article is a shortened version of Rock Hudson's full story, which is featured in James Lambert's new book: "More Amazing Stories of Divine Intervention." The book includes similar stories of Hollywood celebrities, a U.S. president, a rock star and other encouraging stories of people who gave their lives to Christ. The book is a great way of sharing your faith with friends and relatives. Go to barnesandnoble.com to order.)

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!