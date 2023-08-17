A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rural library may shutter after staff refuse to remove explicit volumes from shelves

Could be nation's 1st to shutter amid battle over teens' books

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2023 at 3:48pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Voters in a conservative enclave within a blue state will decide whether to shutter the county's only library after staff refused to remove books on race, LGBTQ and sexual topics that some community members objected to.

"Our current library is not serving the needs or interests of the majority of our community," wrote Jessica Ruffcorn, a mother and small business owner who started the petition to dissolve the Columbia County Rural Library District in Dayton, Washington.

"They are not being good stewards of our tax funds, and it is time to close it down and look at what is most needed in our community and work towards new goals," Ruffcorn continued in a letter to the editor.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







