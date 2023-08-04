Russian strike on 'defenseless' Danube port takes out 40,000 tons of Ukraine grain

(ZEROHEDGE) – Wednesday has witnessed major airstrikes on Ukrainian ports and the war-ravaged country's food export infrastructure, which comes in the wake of Russia refusing to renew the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative at the end of last month.

Drones hit several sites before sunrise and through the early morning hours on Wednesday, including a major attack on Ukraine's Danube port, sending global grain prices higher. A large fire engulfed some 40,000 tonnes of grain at the Danube location, according to Ukraine government sources.

The level of damage at the Danube port of Izmail in the Odesa region is being described as "serious" in regional media, with Ukraine's defense ministry saying in a statement posted to Elon Musk's "X" that "Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide" and that the attacks constitute "terrorism."

