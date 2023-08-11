A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'SAFE' Act laws protecting children upheld in 2 states

Bans puberty blockers, hormone treatments, medical mutilation for minors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:45pm
(CANADA FREE PRESS) – The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled the laws of two states banning puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and medical mutilation for minors were constitutional and could remain in effect. The legislatures of Tennessee and Kentucky overwhelming voted to enact the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act” earlier this year and the laws, which have only minor differences, are the first of their kind to be upheld in federal court.

The Appeals Court ruled 2-1 on July 8, 2023, in Tennessee’s case, and ruled 2-1 again on July 31, in Kentucky’s case, to remove the preliminary injunctions of lower courts finding that the legal challenges to both laws were likely lacking enough merit to win. Tennessee’s case will proceed to trial with a final ruling expected in late September.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged both SAFE laws on behalf of at least 10 families alleging the laws violate U.S Constitution’s due process and equal protection guarantees. They asserted that parents have a due process right to make medical decisions for their children and that the SAFE acts commit sex-based discrimination violating equal protection rights. The Appeals Court flatly rejected each claim.

WND News Services
