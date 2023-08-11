'SAFE' Act laws protecting children upheld in 2 states

(CANADA FREE PRESS) – The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled the laws of two states banning puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and medical mutilation for minors were constitutional and could remain in effect. The legislatures of Tennessee and Kentucky overwhelming voted to enact the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act” earlier this year and the laws, which have only minor differences, are the first of their kind to be upheld in federal court.

The Appeals Court ruled 2-1 on July 8, 2023, in Tennessee’s case, and ruled 2-1 again on July 31, in Kentucky’s case, to remove the preliminary injunctions of lower courts finding that the legal challenges to both laws were likely lacking enough merit to win. Tennessee’s case will proceed to trial with a final ruling expected in late September.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged both SAFE laws on behalf of at least 10 families alleging the laws violate U.S Constitution’s due process and equal protection guarantees. They asserted that parents have a due process right to make medical decisions for their children and that the SAFE acts commit sex-based discrimination violating equal protection rights. The Appeals Court flatly rejected each claim.

TRENDING: WATCH: Woman wakes up to nightmare happening outside home as her EV goes up in flames

Read the full story ›