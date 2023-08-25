A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby's owner Roark Capital

Deal worth about $9.6 billion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:47pm
(MY HIGH PLAINS) – Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark was offering around $9.6 billion for Subway, which is privately owned.

Subway CEO John Chidsey said the deal reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential and the value of the brand. Subway plans to continue to modernize restaurants and expand internationally under Roark’s ownership.

Read the full story ›

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby's owner Roark Capital
