School board officials called police on citizens who look 'Trumpish'

O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released 20 minutes of police bodycam footage showing New Jersey school board officials calling the police on citizens they don’t recognize who look “Trumpish.”

“The police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of school board meeting attendees who looked different,” James O’Keefe said.

OMG obtained the recordings through FOIA requests.

This is the first in a series of police body cam recordings, James O’Keefe said.

Here’s what the school board officials and police really think of ‘Trumpish’ people when they forget the cameras are rolling.

On August 8, Livingston school board officials called the police on citizens because they didn’t recognize them.

“They’re different looking. Um, they look Trumpish. They look a little scary,” Toni McLaughlin, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent told the police officer.

McLaughlin and the police officer compared journalists with O’Keefe Media Group to Antifa.

James O’Keefe confronted Toni McLaughlin in the parking lot after he reviewed the bodycam footage.

“You said that there’s “Trumpish” people. What did you mean by “Trumpish” at the school board meetings?” O’Keefe asked her.

McLaughlin briskly walked away and avoided answering all of James O’Keefe’s questions.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Police bodycam footage shows NJ School Board officials calling police on citizens they don’t recognize who look “TRUMPISH!” Police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of all attendees who looked ‘different’. POLICE: ‘I don’t answer to journalists.’ pic.twitter.com/9cVIlINwwA — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 31, 2023

