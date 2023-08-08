A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

School district cancels prayer event, caving to pressure from out-of-state group

Characterized as 'unnecessary, ineffective, embarrassing, exclusionary, divisive or just plain silly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Brielle Robinson, daughter of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, listens during a signing ceremony for the 'Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022' Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(THE BLAZE) -- A Texas school board planned a prayer marathon in the lead-up to the new school year. The prospect that educators, parents, and students would voluntarily appeal to an unspecified higher power for safety and wisdom ahead of the fall semester proved too much to bear for one activist group from out of state.

The Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation appears to have successfully pressured the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District into canceling the event and agreeing to refrain from proposing something again online in the future.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In the revisionist history on the FFRF's website, the group alleges that "most social and moral progress has been brought about by persons free from religion," making no mention of the atrocities secular regimes have been wont to commit ever since the French Revolution.

TRENDING: Financial titans now leaving green investing ideology behind

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'He could beat Donald Trump': GOP donor pushes for big-name Republican to enter 2024 race
Dow sheds more than 150 as Moody's bank downgrade rekindles market selloff
GOP presidential candidate: We need to protect Ukraine so China won't invade Taiwan
School district cancels prayer event, caving to pressure from out-of-state group
Dem governor declares emergency on migrants, calls Biden for urgent help
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×