School district pays massive fine for 'pushing girl to change gender'

A school district in California accused of pushing an 11-year-old girl into transgenderism is paying $100,000 to the mother who sued after having her daughter secretly "socially transitioned" to a boy.

The New York Post described the victory for Jessica Konen and her 11-year-old daughter, Alicia, a "landmark victory for parental rights."

The mother found out the school had the girl use the boy's restroom, male pronouns and more.

"Her daughter has since decided to re-identify as a girl, and the California single mother vowed to keep fighting for parental rights after the settlement in which she was represented by the Center for American Liberty," the report explained.

"They need to understand their place, and they need to stay in their place. And schools nowadays, they’re awful. So, I’m going to fight this fight and keep fighting this fight," Konen said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The district, in the settlement, claimed it had no fault.

"At its core, this case is about upholding the sacred bond between parents and their children," explained Mark Trammell, of the Center for American Liberty, in a Fox interview.

"Parents have an inherent right to be involved in pivotal decisions concerning their children’s lives."

Konen had a warning for others. "Parents, be vigilant, you know, pay attention. Those gut feelings you have, they’re real. I feel like this just opened doors."

She continued, "We definitely are going to be at peace and be able to try to move on from this. But parents, pay attention, ask the questions that are offered. Put yourself in uncomfortable situations because you don’t know what someone’s going through. You don’t know what they’re teaching in schools anymore.”

According to the Daily Mail, the situation developed at the district's Buena Vista Middle School. Officials there told Alicia she was upset because she didn't know who she "truly was inside."

The school was pushing its ideology on her during 2019, but Alicia immediately returned to portraying herself as a girl while learning remotely during COVID.

The report explained, "Despite not admitting fault, the Spreckels Union School District's settlement marks an important moment in the debate across the U.S. about how parental rights fit in with children's decisions in school settings."

In fact, there are a multitude of fights, in school board rooms and in courtrooms, over the concept that school teachers should be promoting the transgender ideology on students who don't want it.

Transgenderism, itself, is a failed campaign, as being male or female is embedded down to the DNA level and no one can change it. What's getting attention is Joe Biden's campaign to promote the chemical alterations and surgical body mutilations endorsed by advocates.

The Daily Mail noted the legal case was launched in 2021 with claims the school, and two seventh-grade teachers, kept the daughter's "phony trans identity" secret from her and hid that she had been having suicidal thoughts.

Alicia is in another school district now.

Meanwhile, California's attorney general has sued another school district for its new policy that requires teachers to notify parents if their child changes identity or pronouns.

AG Rob Bonta is targeting the Chino Valley Unified School District in southern California for its decision to protect children and parents with its notification policy.

