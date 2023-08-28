Senators to FBI: Quit hiding details about anti-Catholic ideology

Only days after an analysis at The Federalist revealed the FBI created an anti-Catholic memo that accused church faithful of being domestic terrorists because the "Washington regime" has no tolerance for those opposing its "pagan morality," a U.S. senator is fed up with the bureau's refusal to provide information.

It was John Daniel Davidson at The Federalist who explained the FBI claimed the memo against Catholics came from one office, but that wasn't true, as officials in Richmond, Virginia, Los Angeles and Portland all contributed.

And he said the FBI identification of "Radical-Traditionalist Catholics" who attend parishes that offer the Latin Mass as extremists actually was because," The FBI has become a tool of the permanent regime in Washington, which will tolerate no resistance to their ideology, which is best understood as pagan morality. Abortion, gender ideology, and the thinly-veiled racism of critical race theory in particular are considered sacred by the regime. Traditional Catholics — or 'Radical-Traditionalist Catholics' in FBI parlance — oppose these things and will never accept them."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Iconic retailer permanently closes in Democrat city thanks to rampant crime

Now it is Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who is calling out the FBI for refusing to provide information about the scandal.

"Although FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to Congress that the anti-Catholic memo was 'a product by one field office,' public disclosures from the House Judiciary Committee have since revealed that two additional field offices contributed to the memo’s production. The FBI has failed to follow up on multiple senators’ requests for information, preventing Congress from thoroughly investigating the memo," Grassley explained.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Director Wray needs to shoot straight with Congress and the American people by providing a full explanation about the origin of this outrageous memo and his congressional testimony," Grassley said. "My colleagues and I won’t allow the FBI to pull the wool over Congress’s eyes while public faith in the agency continues to erode."

Does the federal government have an unseemly hatred for anyone or anything endorsing the God of the Bible? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Grassley was joined in his letter to Wray by Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rick Scott, R-Fla.

They want an explanation for Wray's "misleading testimony to Congress."

"Targeting Americans because of their ideas or political affiliations is always wrong and an abuse of the FBI’s power, but it’s especially alarming when it threatens the fundamental rights guaranteed in our Constitution, including the free exercise of religion," the senators wrote.

The letter said the FBI's original threat to Catholics relied on "blatantly biased and discredited sources to tie Catholic Christians to violent extremism based largely on their conservative political views on issues like, 'abortion rights, immigration, affirmative action, and LGBTQ protections.'"

The letter noted the FBI has declined to provide "sufficient answers" to many questions on the scandal.

"Six months after the fact, information continues to reach Congress in trickles, member and staff inquiries are ignored, and the information that has come to light conflicts with the FBI’s original assurances that the report was limited in scope," the letter said.

So the letter demands an "immediate explanation with respect to your potentially-misleading testimony before Congress, as well as a full explanation of information that came to light during the internal review. We also request that you explain the Bureau’s failure to produce information we requested that did not rely upon completion of the FBI internal review."

Further, it seeks all documents that already have been given to the House.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!