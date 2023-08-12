Senior center cancels weekly Bible study after 'some residents were offended'

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A Christian legal advocacy group is threatening to sue a Missouri senior living center after it allegedly banned residents from holding Bible studies.

Abigail Southerland with American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) says when their client attempted to organize a Bible study for residents of the complex, the facility offered common spaces to be used and reserved one of the common areas for the study.

After residents held the weekly Bible study over the course of several months “without issue,” Southerland, who serves as senior litigation counsel for ACLJ, said their client was told in June to stop “because some residents were purportedly offended by the Bible study.”

