'Sex really is binary': Atheist Richard Dawkins call out trans ideology as 'distinctly weird'

(FAITHWIRE) -- When it comes to transgender thought, even famed atheist Richard Dawkins has questions.

The evolutionary biologist said on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Poetry of Reality,” that it’s “distinctly weird” and an “odd distortion of reality” to believe there are more than two sexes.

“Sex really is binary,” Dawkins said during his conversation with journalist Helen Joyce. “There’s no question about it. You’re either male or female. And it’s absolutely clear.”

