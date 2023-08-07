A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Sex really is binary': Atheist Richard Dawkins call out trans ideology as 'distinctly weird'

'There's no question about it. You're either male or female. And it's absolutely clear'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2023 at 8:13pm
Richard Dawkins (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- When it comes to transgender thought, even famed atheist Richard Dawkins has questions.

The evolutionary biologist said on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Poetry of Reality,” that it’s “distinctly weird” and an “odd distortion of reality” to believe there are more than two sexes.

“Sex really is binary,” Dawkins said during his conversation with journalist Helen Joyce. “There’s no question about it. You’re either male or female. And it’s absolutely clear.”

